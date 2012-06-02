Sweet Apple is an American rock band formed in 2010.

The group features members of Cobra Verde (singer-guitarist John Petkovic and guitarist Tim Parnin), Dinosaur Jr. (guitarist-drummer J Mascis) and Witch (Mascis, bassist Dave Sweetapple).

The band's music has been described as power-pop, garage, post-punk, psychedelic and hard-rock. Sweet Apple has been called an "indie supergroup." Petkovic, in an interview with Rolling Stone, described the group as "almost like a clubhouse," to explain the various guests that have appeared on the band's recordings, including Mark Lanegan and Robert Pollard (which whom Petkovic played with in Guided by Voices).

Sweet Apple has released five 7-inch singles and three albums, including "Sing the Night in Sorrow," due out in 2017. "Sing the Night in Sorrow" is the follow-up to Sweet Apple's 2014 album, "The Golden Age of Glitter," which was hailed by Mojo, Esquire, NPR, Rolling Stone and USA Today.

The members of Sweet Apple reside in three different locations: Cleveland, Ohio, Amherst, Massachusetts and Brattleboro, Vermont. The distance separating the members made practice impossible and resulted in the band's first live performance doubling as its first practice. Sweet Apple's debut occurred on March 18, 2010 at Threadgill's in Austin, Texas—at the invitation of Roky Erikson, for the psychedelic legend's 8th Annual Ice Cream Social at South by Southwest.