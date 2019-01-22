Gordon Haskell (born 27 April 1946, in Verwood, Dorset, England) is an English musician and songwriter. A pop, rock and blues vocalist, guitarist, and bassist, he was a school friend of King Crimson guitarist Robert Fripp, the two first working together in Fripp's mid-1960s teenage group the League of Gentlemen (not to be confused with Fripp's later new wave band). Haskell first gained recognition as bass player for the British band The Fleur de Lys, and subsequently spent a short period in King Crimson, singing one of the songs on their second album and both singing and playing bass on their third album. After departing from King Crimson, he continued his musical career as a solo musician, finally gaining international recognition in 2001 with his hit song How Wonderful You Are, followed by his Platinum-selling album Harry's Bar.