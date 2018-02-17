The Cro-Mags are an American hardcore punk / crossover thrash band from New York City. The band, which has a strong cult following, has released five studio albums, their first two considered the most influential. With a Hare Krishna background, they were among the first bands to fuse hardcore punk with thrash metal and were associated with the birth of a tougher attitude within the hardcore scene in the late 1980s, related to the world of martial arts. Harley Flanagan (formerly drummer for the Stimulators) and John Joseph are practitioners of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing[citation needed] respectively. The Cro-Mags have gone through several line-up changes and, as of 2018, there are no constant members left in the band.

According to Allmusic: Before the Cro-Mags, the idea of combining hardcore and heavy metal together was unheard of. But with the release of their classic debut, The Age of Quarrel, hardcore-metal was born, and in its wake came a legion of similarly styled offspring (Biohazard, Vision of Disorder, etc.).