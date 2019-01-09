Blind Tom WigginsBorn 25 May 1849. Died 14 June 1908
Thomas "Blind Tom" Wiggins (May 25, 1849 – June 14, 1908) was an African American musical prodigy on the piano. He had numerous original compositions published and had a lengthy and largely successful performing career throughout the United States. During the 19th century, he was one of the best-known American performing pianists. Although he lived and died before autism was described, he is now regarded as an autistic savant.
