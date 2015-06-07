Jessy JJessica Arellano. Born 20 December 1982
Jessy J
1982-12-20
Jessy J Biography (Wikipedia)
Jessica Arellano (born December 20, 1982), better known by her stage name Jessy J, is an American musician in the contemporary jazz music genre.
Jessy J Tracks
Back To The Basics
Back To The Basics
Listen 2 The Groove
Listen 2 The Groove
Hot Sauce
Hot Sauce
Rio Grande
Rio Grande
Remember the Night
Remember the Night
Llegastu Tu
Llegastu Tu
Forever
Forever
