The London Theatre OrchestraThey record for Hallmark Records
The London Theatre Orchestra
42nd Street Overture
Harry Warren
Harry Warren
42nd Street Overture
42nd Street
The London Theatre Orchestra
42nd Street
42nd Street
The Gold Diggers' Song (We're in the Money)
Harry Warren
The Gold Diggers' Song (We're in the Money)
The Gold Diggers' Song (We're in the Money)
Chase Side Shoot Up
Brian Bennett
Chase Side Shoot Up
Chase Side Shoot Up
Soap
The London Theatre Orchestra
Soap
Soap
O Canada
The London Theatre Orchestra
O Canada
O Canada
The Good Life TV Theme
The London Theatre Orchestra
The Good Life TV Theme
The Good Life TV Theme
Star Spangled Banner
The London Theatre Orchestra
Star Spangled Banner
Star Spangled Banner
Left Bank Two
The London Theatre Orchestra
Left Bank Two
Left Bank Two
Bell Hop (Terry And June Theme)
The London Theatre Orchestra
Bell Hop (Terry And June Theme)
Overture: 42 Nd Street
The London Theatre Orchestra
Overture: 42 Nd Street
Overture: 42 Nd Street
La Marseillaise
The London Theatre Orchestra
La Marseillaise
La Marseillaise
Anything You Can Do
The London Theatre Orchestra
Anything You Can Do
Anything You Can Do
Porridge
The London Theatre Orchestra
Porridge
Porridge
Hancock's Half Hour
The London Theatre Orchestra
Hancock's Half Hour
Some Mothers Do Ave Em
The London Theatre Orchestra
Some Mothers Do Ave Em
Some Mothers Do Ave Em
