Tina Rainford (December 25, 1946) is a singer from Berlin, Germany. She is the wife of Peter Rainford.
Her musical career began in 1963 under the pseudonym of Peggy Peters. Assuming her real name in 1967, she recorded several duets with her husband Pete.
Rainford's greatest success came in 1976 with the issuance of her song, "Silver Bird." It became a significant hit, charting internationally in two languages. The English version was a Country & Western hit in the U.S. and Canada, as well as a Pop hit in Australia. The German version became especially popular in central Europe.
Rainford has been active as recently as 2016, recording an LP with Anna Lena, When Ladys meet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
