Noel Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Noel Hill (born 1958) is an Irish concertina player from County Clare who has had great influence developing the modern playing style of the Irish concertina, as a performer and educator.
Ladies Pantalettes / Ravelled Hank Of Yarn / Sean Reid's / Silver Spear
The Mountains Of Pomeroy
The Mountains Of Pomeroy
Farrell O'Gara, The Crooked Road, The Stoney Steps
The Hearty Bucks of Oranmore (feat. Noel Hill & Tony MacMahon)
The Hearty Bucks of Oranmore (feat. Noel Hill & Tony MacMahon)
The Morning Cloud / Devannys goat / McDermotts reel
Kiss the Maid Behind the Barrel / The Dublin Reel
RAINY DAY
RAINY DAY
The Boy in the Bush
The Boy in the Bush
Na Ceannabhain Bhana/Whelan's Jig
Na Ceannabhain Bhana/Whelan's Jig
Tom Ward's Downfall
Tom Ward's Downfall
O'Keefe's / The Humours of Ballydaly
O'Keefe's / The Humours of Ballydaly
Tom Ward's Downfall & Drowsie Maggie
Stirling Castle / South To The Grampians
The Wind That Shakes The Barley, The Steampacket, The Mountain Top, Devanney's Goat
McGettrick's Reel/Lad O'Beirne's Favourite
