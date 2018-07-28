Roscoe Shelton (August 22, 1931 – July 27, 2002) was an American electric blues and R&B singer. He is best remembered for his 1965 hit single "Strain on My Heart" and for his working relationships with the Fairfield Four and with Bobby Hebb. Other notable recordings include "Think It Over" and "Baby Look What You're Doin' to Me". Fred James, who produced much of Shelton's later work, noted that Shelton moved effortlessly into soul music, unlike many of his 1950s blues and R&B recording contemporaries.