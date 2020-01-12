Bobby WillisBorn 25 January 1942. Died 23 October 1999
Bobby Willis
1942-01-25
Bobby Willis Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Willis (25 January 1942 – 23 October 1999) was a British songwriter, who became the manager and eventually the husband of British singer and television personality Cilla Black.
Bobby Willis Tracks
In Comes The Night
In Comes The Night
