Karlheinz Zöller Biography
Karlheinz Zöller (24 August 1928 – July 29, 2005) was a German flutist, and principal in the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra between 1960–1969 and 1976–1993.
Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune
Claude Debussy
Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune
Prelude a l'apres-midi d'un faune
