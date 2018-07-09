Tichina Rolanda Arnold (born June 28, 1969) is an American actress, comedian and singer. She began her career as a child actor, appearing in supporting roles in Little Shop of Horrors (1986) and How I Got into College (1989) before being cast as Pamela "Pam" James on the FOX sitcom Martin, which she played from 1992 until the show ended in 1997.

Arnold also played the family matriarch Rochelle on the UPN/CW sitcom Everybody Hates Chris from 2005 to 2009, and portrayed Judi Mann in the TV Land original sitcom Happily Divorced from 2011 to 2013. From 2014 to 2017, she played the lead role of Cassie Calloway on Survivor's Remorse.