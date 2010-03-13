The Rocket SummerBorn 31 December 1982
The Rocket Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-12-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9fdd9163-9824-413e-91ad-d01e561b4078
The Rocket Summer Biography (Wikipedia)
The Rocket Summer is the solo-project of Bryce Avary who is based in Dallas–Fort Worth, Texas. Avary is a multi-instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, and producer. He writes and produces every song on his records, and plays every instrument on them.
He has released six studio albums and several EPs. His fifth release in 2012, Life Will Write the Words, was 58 on The Billboard 200 and 12 on Billboard Top Modern Rock/Alternative Albums as well as 12 on Top Independent Albums. His fourth release, Of Men and Angels, held the No. 1 Top Album spot on iTunes upon its release in 2010. AP Magazine called him one of "100 bands you need to know."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Rocket Summer Tracks
Sort by
Walls
The Rocket Summer
Walls
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walls
Last played on
The Rocket Summer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist