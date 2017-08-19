Elephant Gym (Chinese: 大象體操) is a math rock band from Taiwan, founded in 2012. The group consists of KT Chang (bass, keyboard, vocals), Tell Chang (guitar, keyboard) and Chia-Chin Tu (drums). In the band name, elephant symbolizes the bass, and gymnastics refers to the irregular rhythm.

