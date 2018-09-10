Mitzi Meyerson
Mitzi Meyerson is an American harpsichordist and photographer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sonata for viola da gamba and keyboard No.3 in G minor
Johann Sebastian Bach
Preludium (First Set of Lessons for the Harpsichord 1754)
Mitzi Meyerson
La Forqueray
Mitzi Meyerson
Sonata no. 7 in E flat major
Giovanni Battista Somis & Mitzi Meyerson
Fourth Set of Lessons for the Harpsichord 1732 (excerpts) (feat. Richard Jones)
Mitzi Meyerson
Muffat: Finale (suite III)
Mitzi Meyerson
