Loveland were an English house & electronica group, formed in 1994 by Mark Hadfield, Paul Taylor and Paul Waterman.

The group scored several dance hits in the UK in the middle of the 1990s, and released one album, 1995's The Wonder of Love. Rachel McFarlane was the group's 'featured' lead vocalist, and was often co-credited on their releases (as Loveland featuring Rachel McFarlane). All three of the other members did extensive work as remixers for many major artists including the likes of Kylie Minogue, Donna Summer, C+C Music Factory, Culture Beat & many more. They also run the Eastern Bloc record label which they released their records on.