LovelandUK 1990s. Formed 1994
Loveland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9fda31a1-70da-4cc8-9b70-421279d7ab5c
Loveland Biography (Wikipedia)
Loveland were an English house & electronica group, formed in 1994 by Mark Hadfield, Paul Taylor and Paul Waterman.
The group scored several dance hits in the UK in the middle of the 1990s, and released one album, 1995's The Wonder of Love. Rachel McFarlane was the group's 'featured' lead vocalist, and was often co-credited on their releases (as Loveland featuring Rachel McFarlane). All three of the other members did extensive work as remixers for many major artists including the likes of Kylie Minogue, Donna Summer, C+C Music Factory, Culture Beat & many more. They also run the Eastern Bloc record label which they released their records on.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Loveland Tracks
Sort by
Let The Music (Lift You Up)
Loveland
Let The Music (Lift You Up)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let The Music (Lift You Up)
Last played on
Let The Music Lift You Up
Loveland
Let The Music Lift You Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let The Music Lift You Up
Last played on
Somebody
Loveland
Somebody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody
Last played on
Loveland Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist