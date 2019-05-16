Marky RamoneMarc Bell. Born 15 July 1956
Marky Ramone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-07-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9fd3870c-30d4-4136-9325-385651f35cb3
Marky Ramone Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc Steven Bell (born July 15, 1952) is an American musician best known by his stage name Marky Ramone. He is best known for being the drummer of the punk rock band the Ramones, from May 1978 until February 1983, and August 1987 until August 1996. He has also played in other notable bands, Dust, Estus, Richard Hell and the Voidoids and Misfits.
Marky Ramone's tenure with the Ramones lasted 15 years. He is the only living member inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the only living member to receive the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
In 2015 Marky released his autobiography Punk Rock Blitzkrieg: My Life as a Ramone.
He lives in Brooklyn Heights with his wife, Marion Flynn.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marky Ramone Tracks
Sort by
Sheena Is a Punk Rocker
C.J. Ramone
Sheena Is a Punk Rocker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldh.jpglink
Sheena Is a Punk Rocker
Last played on
Upcoming Events
24
Jul
2019
Marky Ramone, Marky Ramones Blitzkrieg
The Garage, Glasgow, UK
25
Jul
2019
Marky Ramone, Marky Ramones Blitzkrieg
Manchester Gorilla, Manchester, UK
26
Jul
2019
Marky Ramone, Marky Ramones Blitzkrieg
The Garage, London, UK
27
Jul
2019
Marky Ramone, Marky Ramones Blitzkrieg
The Fleece, Bristol, UK
28
Jul
2019
Marky Ramone, Marky Ramones Blitzkrieg
Parish, Bradford, UK
Marky Ramone Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist