Barrett DeemsBorn 1 March 1914. Died 15 September 1998
Barrett Deems (March 1, 1914 – September 15, 1998) was an American swing music jazz drummer born in Springfield, Illinois, probably best known for his work with jazz musicians Jimmy Dorsey, Louis Armstrong (he performed as part of Armstrong's band in the 1956 musical High Society), Red Norvo, and Muggsy Spanier.
Deems was married twice; he was survived by his second wife, Jane Johnson, and by his daughter. Deems died of pneumonia in Chicago, 15 September 1998, at the age of 84.
St. Louis Blues
Louis Armstrong
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
Louis Armstrong
I Get A Kick Out of You (from Anything Goes)
Cole Porter
(Back Home Again In) Indiana (feat. Trummy Young, Ed Hall, Barrett Deems, Billy Kyle & Dale Jones)
Louis Armstrong
