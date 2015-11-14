Barrett Deems (March 1, 1914 – September 15, 1998) was an American swing music jazz drummer born in Springfield, Illinois, probably best known for his work with jazz musicians Jimmy Dorsey, Louis Armstrong (he performed as part of Armstrong's band in the 1956 musical High Society), Red Norvo, and Muggsy Spanier.

Deems was married twice; he was survived by his second wife, Jane Johnson, and by his daughter. Deems died of pneumonia in Chicago, 15 September 1998, at the age of 84.