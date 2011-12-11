Somethin' Smith & The Redheads
Somethin' Smith & The Redheads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9fce9d59-d536-4a63-b9d1-2fc58de65e27
Tracks
Sort by
it's a sin to tell a lie
Somethin' Smith & The Redheads
it's a sin to tell a lie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
it's a sin to tell a lie
Last played on
I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire
Somethin' Smith & The Redheads
I Don't Want To Set The World On Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist