Patrick Lange
Patrick Lange
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9fcc666d-f852-4732-9e7d-bbf6bbdf43f5
Patrick Lange Tracks
Sort by
Horch, die Lerche (The Merry Wives of Windsor)
Otto Nicolai
Horch, die Lerche (The Merry Wives of Windsor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqzjj.jpglink
Horch, die Lerche (The Merry Wives of Windsor)
Last played on
The Magic Flute: Act 1 Aria. 'Die Bildnis ist bezaubernd schon'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Magic Flute: Act 1 Aria. 'Die Bildnis ist bezaubernd schon'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
The Magic Flute: Act 1 Aria. 'Die Bildnis ist bezaubernd schon'
Last played on
Ach so fromm (from Martha)
Friedrich von Flotow
Ach so fromm (from Martha)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04db8xk.jpglink
Ach so fromm (from Martha)
Last played on
Back to artist