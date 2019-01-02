Adrian ShepherdConductor and cellist. Born 7 April 1939. Died 24 July 2013
Adrian Shepherd
1939-04-07
Adrian Shepherd Biography (Wikipedia)
Adrian Shepherd, MBE (7 April 1939 – 24 July 2013) was a British 'cellist and conductor, and director of the modern-instrument ensemble Cantilena.
Shepherd was born in 1939 in the county of Essex, England, and studied the cello with William Pleeth at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, For 20 years he was principal cello with the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and professor of cello at the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama. Shepherd founded the modern instrument ensemble Cantilena in 1970 and remained its artistic director and conductor. He was also a director of the Cantilena Festival on Islay each July.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adrian Shepherd Tracks
Overture No 12 in G major
William Boyce
Overture No 12 in G major
Overture No 12 in G major
Overture No 4 in D major
William Boyce
Overture No 4 in D major
Overture No 4 in D major
Concerto in C major for strings, Op 2 No 2
John Heiden
Concerto in C major for strings, Op 2 No 2
Concerto in C major for strings, Op 2 No 2
Symphony No 2 in D major, 'The Fall of Phaeton' (4th mvt)
Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf
Symphony No 2 in D major, 'The Fall of Phaeton' (4th mvt)
Symphony No 2 in D major, 'The Fall of Phaeton' (4th mvt)
Overture No 12 in G major
William Boyce
Overture No 12 in G major
Overture No 12 in G major
Symphony [after Ovid's Metamorphoses] no. 4 in F major (Die Rettung der Andromed
Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf
Symphony [after Ovid's Metamorphoses] no. 4 in F major (Die Rettung der Andromed
Symphony [after Ovid's Metamorphoses] no. 4 in F major (Die Rettung der Andromed
Symphony [after Ovid's Metamorphoses] no. 6 in D major - The Petrification of Phineus and his friends
Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf
Symphony [after Ovid's Metamorphoses] no. 6 in D major - The Petrification of Phineus and his friends
Symphony [after Ovid's Metamorphoses] no. 6 in D major - The Petrification of Phineus and his friends
Symphony No 2 in D major after Ovid's Metamorphoses (4th mvt)
Carl Ditters von Dittersdorf
Symphony No 2 in D major after Ovid's Metamorphoses (4th mvt)
Symphony No 2 in D major after Ovid's Metamorphoses (4th mvt)
La tempest: Presto from Symphony No 8 Le soir
Joseph Haydn
La tempest: Presto from Symphony No 8 Le soir
La tempest: Presto from Symphony No 8 Le soir
Concerto in C major Op.2`2 for strings
John Hebden, Cantilena & Adrian Shepherd
Concerto in C major Op.2`2 for strings
Concerto in C major Op.2`2 for strings
Symphony no.6 in E flat major (feat. Cantilena & Adrian Shepherd)
Carl Friedrich Abel
Symphony no.6 in E flat major (feat. Cantilena & Adrian Shepherd)
Symphony no.6 in E flat major (feat. Cantilena & Adrian Shepherd)
Overture no. 2 in G major [fr Birthday Ode, 1765]
Cantilena., William Boyce & Adrian Shepherd
Overture no. 2 in G major [fr Birthday Ode, 1765]
Overture no. 2 in G major [fr Birthday Ode, 1765]
Adagio - Allegro, from Symphony No. 6 Le Matin in D major, Hob. I:6 (feat. Adrian Shepherd & Cantilena)
Joseph Haydn
Adagio - Allegro, from Symphony No. 6 Le Matin in D major, Hob. I:6 (feat. Adrian Shepherd & Cantilena)
Adagio - Allegro, from Symphony No. 6 Le Matin in D major, Hob. I:6 (feat. Adrian Shepherd & Cantilena)
Symphony no. 4 in C minor (feat. Cantilena & Adrian Shepherd)
Thomas Arne
Symphony no. 4 in C minor (feat. Cantilena & Adrian Shepherd)
Symphony no. 4 in C minor (feat. Cantilena & Adrian Shepherd)
