The Mighty HannibalBorn 9 August 1939. Died 30 January 2014
The Mighty Hannibal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1939-08-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9fc83e30-bfb3-43f5-bffc-26d91d1df302
The Mighty Hannibal Biography (Wikipedia)
James Timothy Shaw (August 9, 1939 – January 30, 2014), known as The Mighty Hannibal, was an American R&B, soul and funk singer, songwriter and record producer. Known for his showmanship, and outlandish costumes often incorporating a pink turban, several of his songs carried social or political themes. His biggest hit was "Hymn No. 5," a commentary on the effects of the Vietnam War on servicemen, which was banned on radio.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Mighty Hannibal Tracks
Sort by
The Right To Love You
The Mighty Hannibal
The Right To Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Right To Love You
Last played on
Somebody In The World For You
The Mighty Hannibal
Somebody In The World For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody In The World For You
Last played on
Hymn No.5
The Mighty Hannibal
Hymn No.5
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hymn No.5
Last played on
The Biggest Cry
The Mighty Hannibal
The Biggest Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Biggest Cry
Last played on
Get In The Groove
The Mighty Hannibal
Get In The Groove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get In The Groove
Last played on
Somebody In The World
The Mighty Hannibal
Somebody In The World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somebody In The World
Last played on
Shame, Shame
The Mighty Hannibal
Shame, Shame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shame, Shame
Last played on
The Mighty Hannibal Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist