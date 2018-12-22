Bob Seger & The Last HeardFormed 1966
Bob Seger & The Last Heard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9fc49c4a-36aa-4a31-afc4-5af368da9949
Tracks
Sort by
Sock It To Me Santa
Bob Seger & The Last Heard
Sock It To Me Santa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sock It To Me Santa
Last played on
East Side Story
Bob Seger & The Last Heard
East Side Story
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
East Side Story
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist