Takashi Hirayasu Biography (Wikipedia)
Takashi Hirayasu (平安 隆 Hirayasu Takashi) (born 5 January 1952 in Nakagusuku, Okinawa) is an Okinawan musician. He has released two albums and is known in the United States particularly for his collaborations with Bob Brozman. He was also a member of Champloose.
