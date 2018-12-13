Geoff LoveBorn 4 September 1917. Died 8 July 1991
Geoff Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05wk9s1.jpg
1917-09-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9fbcbdfb-e1fe-49ae-9885-91001c3868fa
Geoff Love Biography (Wikipedia)
Geoffrey Love (4 September 1917 – 8 July 1991), known as Geoff Love, was a prolific British arranger and composer of easy listening and pop versions of film themes. He became famous in the late 1950s, playing under the pseudonym of Manuel and The Music of The Mountains.
Geoff Love Tracks
Moonlight Serenade
Geoff Love
Moonlight Serenade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Moonlight Serenade
Last played on
Tales from the Vienna Woods
Geoff Love
Tales from the Vienna Woods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Tales from the Vienna Woods
Last played on
Carousel Waltz + Manuel And the Music of the Mountains
Geoff Love
Carousel Waltz + Manuel And the Music of the Mountains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Carousel Waltz + Manuel And the Music of the Mountains
Last played on
The Dam Busters
Geoff Love
The Dam Busters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
The Dam Busters
Last played on
Thanks for the memory
Geoff Love
Thanks for the memory
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Thanks for the memory
Last played on
Blue Tango
Geoff Love
Blue Tango
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Blue Tango
Last played on
HE'S GOT THE WHOLE WORLD IN HIS HANDS
Laurie London
HE'S GOT THE WHOLE WORLD IN HIS HANDS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
HE'S GOT THE WHOLE WORLD IN HIS HANDS
Last played on
Cornish Rhapsody
Geoff Love
Cornish Rhapsody
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Maria Elena
Geoff Love
Maria Elena
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Maria Elena
Last played on
DO NOT FORSAKE ME (HIGH NOON)
Geoff Love
DO NOT FORSAKE ME (HIGH NOON)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
CALL OF THE FARAWAY HILLS
Geoff Love
CALL OF THE FARAWAY HILLS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
You Belong To My Heart
Geoff Love
You Belong To My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
You Belong To My Heart
Last played on
The Great Escape March
Geoff Love & His Orchestra
The Great Escape March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great Escape March
Last played on
Around The World
Geoff Love
Around The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Return Of The Saint
Geoff Love
Return Of The Saint
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Colditz March
Geoff Love
Colditz March
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Colditz March
Last played on
Chariots Of Fire
Geoff Love
Chariots Of Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Rhapsody On A Theme Of Paganini
Geoff Love
Rhapsody On A Theme Of Paganini
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
One Night Of Love
Geoff Love
One Night Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
One Night Of Love
Last played on
Theme From Adam's Family
Geoff Love
Theme From Adam's Family
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Theme From Adam's Family
Last played on
Theme From Psycho
Geoff Love
Theme From Psycho
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Theme From Psycho
Last played on
Bach Toccata
Geoff Love
Bach Toccata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Bach Toccata
Last played on
Reflections
Geoff Love
Reflections
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Reflections
Last played on
I Wish You Love
Geoff Love
I Wish You Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
I Wish You Love
Last played on
Fascination
Geoff Love
Fascination
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Fascination
Last played on
Elizabethan Serenade
Geoff Love
Elizabethan Serenade
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
Elizabethan Serenade
Last played on
Calamity Jane (Secret Love)
Geoff Love
Calamity Jane (Secret Love)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9sy.jpglink
