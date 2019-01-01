Cedric Bixler‐ZavalaBorn 4 November 1974
Cedric Bixler‐Zavala
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9fbad54c-2733-41ac-a621-9f26064f4fb7
Cedric Bixler‐Zavala Biography (Wikipedia)
Cedric Bixler-Zavala (born November 4, 1974) is an American singer and songwriter. He is best known as the lead singer and lyricist of the Grammy Award-winning progressive rock band The Mars Volta and the only constant member of the post-hardcore group At the Drive-In, for which he is the lead singer and occasional guitarist. He is also the lead singer of the band Antemasque, and sings and plays guitar in his band Zavalaz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cedric Bixler‐Zavala Tracks
Sort by
Cedric Bixler‐Zavala Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist