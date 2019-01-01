Cedric Bixler-Zavala (born November 4, 1974) is an American singer and songwriter. He is best known as the lead singer and lyricist of the Grammy Award-winning progressive rock band The Mars Volta and the only constant member of the post-hardcore group At the Drive-In, for which he is the lead singer and occasional guitarist. He is also the lead singer of the band Antemasque, and sings and plays guitar in his band Zavalaz.