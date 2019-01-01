Glenn Dicterow (born December 23, 1948), is an American violinist and former concertmaster of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. He is on the faculty of The Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music, as well as a faculty artist at the Music Academy of the West, following three years of participation in Music Academy Summer Festivals. He also holds the Robert Mann Chair in Strings and Chamber Music at the University of Southern California's Thornton School of Music.

Dicterow's musical gifts became apparent when, at age 11, he made his solo debut with the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra. Harold Dicterow, his father, served as principal of the second violin section in the Los Angeles Philharmonic for 52 years. Over the following years, Dicterow became one of the most sought-after young violinists, appearing as soloist from coast to coast.

Dicterow went on to win numerous awards and competitions, including the Young Musicians Foundation Award and Coleman Award (Los Angeles), The Julia Klumpke Award (San Francisco), and the Bronze Medal in the International Tchaikovsky Competition (1970). He is a graduate of The Juilliard School, where he was a student of Ivan Galamian. Other teachers have included Erno Neufeld, Eudice Shapiro, Naoum Blinder, Manuel Compinsky, and Henryk Szeryng.