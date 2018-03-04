Rolande FalcinelliBorn 18 February 1920. Died 11 June 2006
Rolande Falcinelli
1920-02-18
Rolande Falcinelli Biography (Wikipedia)
Rolande Falcinelli (18 February 1920, Paris, France – 11 June 2006, Pau, France) was a French organist, pianist, composer, and music educator.
Rolande Falcinelli Tracks
Salve Regina, Op. 43
