Charlie Rich Born 14 December 1932. Died 24 July 1995
1932-12-14
Charlie Rich Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Allan Rich (December 14, 1932 – July 25, 1995) was an American country music singer, songwriter, and musician. His eclectic style of music was often difficult to classify, encompassing the rockabilly, jazz, blues, country, soul, and gospel genres.
In the later part of his life, Rich acquired the nickname the Silver Fox. He is perhaps best remembered for a pair of 1973 hits, "Behind Closed Doors" and "The Most Beautiful Girl". "The Most Beautiful Girl" topped the U.S. country singles charts, as well as the Billboard Hot 100 pop singles charts and earned him two Grammy Awards. Rich was inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2015.
Charlie Rich Tracks
Behind Closed Doors
Charlie Rich
Behind Closed Doors
Behind Closed Doors
Last played on
Mohair Sam
Charlie Rich
Mohair Sam
Mohair Sam
Last played on
The Most Beautiful Girl In The World
Charlie Rich
The Most Beautiful Girl In The World
Hey Good Looking
Charlie Rich
Hey Good Looking
Hey Good Looking
Last played on
The Most Beautiful Girl
Charlie Rich
The Most Beautiful Girl
The Most Beautiful Girl
Last played on
Gentleman Jim
Charlie Rich
Gentleman Jim
Gentleman Jim
Last played on
Who Will The Next Fool Be
Charlie Rich
Who Will The Next Fool Be
Who Will The Next Fool Be
Breakup
Charlie Rich
Breakup
Breakup
Rebound
Charlie Rich
Rebound
Rebound
I'll Wake You Up When I Get Home
Charlie Rich
I'll Wake You Up When I Get Home
I'll Wake You Up When I Get Home
Last played on
Last played on
Stay
Charlie Rich
Stay
Stay
Last played on
Your Place Is Here With Me
Charlie Rich
Your Place Is Here With Me
Your Place Is Here With Me
Last played on
Turn Around And Face Me
Charlie Rich
Turn Around And Face Me
Turn Around And Face Me
Last played on
