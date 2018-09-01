Chuck WayneBorn 27 February 1923. Died 29 July 1997
1923-02-27
Chuck Wayne Biography (Wikipedia)
Chuck Wayne (February 27, 1923 – July 29, 1997) was a jazz guitarist. He came to prominence in the 1940s, and was among the earliest jazz guitarists to play in the bebop style. Wayne was a member of Woody Herman's First Herd, the first guitarist in the George Shearing quintet, and Tony Bennett's music director and accompanist. He developed a systematic method for playing jazz guitar.
Chuck Wayne Tracks
September In The Rain
Chuck Wayne
September In The Rain
September In The Rain
Struttin With Some barbecue
Gil Evans
Struttin With Some barbecue
Struttin With Some barbecue
Lady McGowan's Dream
Sam Rubinowitch, Don Lamond, Flip Phillips, Neal Reid, Ed Kiefer, Pete Candoli, Woody Herman, Woody Herman, Chuck Wayne, Bill Harris, Woody Herman and His Orchestra, Ralph Pfeffner, Conrad Gozzo, Jimmy Rowles, Red Norvo, John La Porta, Mickey Folus, Cappy Lewis, Sonny Berman, Shorty Rogers, Sam Marowitz & Joe Mondragon
Lady McGowan's Dream
Lady McGowan's Dream
St. Louis Blues
Cannonball Adderley
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Blues
