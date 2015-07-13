Maeve Donnelly
Maeve Donnelly is one of the top Irish traditional fiddle players known for her unique style within the traditional Irish music genre.
BOBBY CASEY/RATHCROGHAN REEL
Geaghan's / St. Ruth's Bush / Mountain Road / Kilty Town
Geaghan's / St. Ruth's Bush / Mountain Road / Kilty Town
The Primrose Polka
Mike Casey's/The Fairhaired Boy/The Dublin Lads
Mike Casey's/The Fairhaired Boy/The Dublin Lads
