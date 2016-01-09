Ed StewartDj - Stewpot. Born 23 April 1941. Died 9 January 2016
Ed Stewart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p07kvh3p.jpg
1941-04-23
Ed Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Stewart Mainwaring (23 April 1941 – 9 January 2016), known as Ed "Stewpot" Stewart, was an English broadcaster. He was principally known for his work as a DJ on BBC Radio 1 (particularly the Saturday morning Junior Choice) and Radio 2 and as a presenter for Top of the Pops and Crackerjack on BBC Television.
