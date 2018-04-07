Chalee TennisonBorn 11 April 1969
Chalee Tennison
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-04-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9fb0a37b-6c9f-41c8-8400-3d1db83b3af6
Chalee Tennison Biography (Wikipedia)
Chalee Tennison (born April 11, 1969) is an American country music artist from the state of Texas. She has released three major-label studio albums (two on Asylum Records and one on Dreamworks Records) in addition to charting six singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts. Her highest charting singles, "Just Because She Lives There" and "Go Back", both reached No. 36 on that chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chalee Tennison Tracks
Sort by
Just Because She Lives There
Chalee Tennison
Just Because She Lives There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yes I Was
Chalee Tennison
Yes I Was
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yes I Was
Last played on
Easy Lovin' You
Chalee Tennison
Easy Lovin' You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easy Lovin' You
Last played on
Someone Else's Turn To Cry
Chalee Tennison
Someone Else's Turn To Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Let Him Get Away With It
Chalee Tennison
I Let Him Get Away With It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sometime
Chalee Tennison
Sometime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sometime
Last played on
Chalee Tennison Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist