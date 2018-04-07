Chalee Tennison (born April 11, 1969) is an American country music artist from the state of Texas. She has released three major-label studio albums (two on Asylum Records and one on Dreamworks Records) in addition to charting six singles on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks (now Hot Country Songs) charts. Her highest charting singles, "Just Because She Lives There" and "Go Back", both reached No. 36 on that chart.