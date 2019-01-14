Maria VidalBorn 1 August 1956
Maria Vidal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-08-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9fb041a3-b06c-4ba8-9318-5c71e1804323
Maria Vidal Biography (Wikipedia)
Maria Elena Vidal (born August 1, 1960) is an American singer-songwriter. She is known for her hit single "Body Rock", which reached #8 on the US Dance Charts, #48 on the Hot 100, #11 in the UK, and charted on all international charts. It was the theme song to the film Body Rock in 1984. The song is considered a dance classic.[by whom?]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Maria Vidal Tracks
Sort by
Body Rock
Maria Vidal
Body Rock
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Body Rock
Last played on
Maria Vidal Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist