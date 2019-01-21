Brand New Friend
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0605blh.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9fb0256d-6d16-49d5-8a92-25582cd17ca9
Brand New Friend Performances & Interviews
- Brand New Friend - Girlhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06swq2m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06swq2m.jpg2018-11-26T15:55:04.000ZSurrounded by the trains at Cultra transport museum, Brand New Friend perform Girl.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06swpgg
Brand New Friend - Girl
- Brand New Friend - The Blamehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06skp76.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06skp76.jpg2018-11-22T15:37:36.000ZCastlerock-based indie-pop troupe Brand New Friend perform The Blame.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06skn99
Brand New Friend - The Blame
- Brand New Friend - Seatbelts for Aeroplaneshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j7lxs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j7lxs.jpg2017-10-06T15:12:00.000ZWatch Brand New Friend in session for ATL, to mark ten years of BBC Introducing.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j7kqn
Brand New Friend - Seatbelts for Aeroplanes
- Brand New Friend - Cold (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05486k1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05486k1.jpg2017-05-28T16:23:00.000ZPerforming live on the BBC Introducing Stage on Sundayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0547x5n
Brand New Friend - Cold (Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017)
- Brand New Friend - Your Friends Hate Mehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0538j0b.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0538j0b.jpg2017-05-18T10:06:00.000ZATL's Track for the Day #476, Thursday 18th May 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0538dpr
Brand New Friend - Your Friends Hate Me
Brand New Friend Tracks
Sort by
I Was An Astronaut
Brand New Friend
I Was An Astronaut
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
I Was An Astronaut
Last played on
I Wish it was Christmas Today
Brand New Friend
I Wish it was Christmas Today
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
I Wish it was Christmas Today
Last played on
She's So Easy to Hold
Brand New Friend
She's So Easy to Hold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
She's So Easy to Hold
Nothing Stays The Same
Brand New Friend
Nothing Stays The Same
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
Nothing Stays The Same
The Daisy Age
Brand New Friend
The Daisy Age
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
The Daisy Age
Girl
Brand New Friend
Girl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hntkq.jpglink
Girl
Last played on
Seatbelts For Aeroplanes
Brand New Friend
Seatbelts For Aeroplanes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hnwhn.jpglink
Seatbelts For Aeroplanes
Last played on
The Blame
Brand New Friend
The Blame
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
The Blame
Last played on
I Hate It When You Have To Go
Brand New Friend
I Hate It When You Have To Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
I Hate It When You Have To Go
Last played on
Why Are You So Tired
Brand New Friend
Why Are You So Tired
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
Why Are You So Tired
Last played on
I Love You, Goodbye
Brand New Friend
I Love You, Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love You, Goodbye
Performer
Last played on
Your Friends Hate Me
Brand New Friend
Your Friends Hate Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
Your Friends Hate Me
Last played on
Sleep On My Floor (Radio 1 Session, 20 June 2018)
Brand New Friend
Sleep On My Floor (Radio 1 Session, 20 June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
Why Are You So Tired (Radio 1 Session, 20 June 2018)
Brand New Friend
Why Are You So Tired (Radio 1 Session, 20 June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
I Was An Astronaut (Radio 1 Session, 20 June 2018)
Brand New Friend
I Was An Astronaut (Radio 1 Session, 20 June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
I Love You, Goodbye (Radio 1 Session, 20 June 2018)
Brand New Friend
I Love You, Goodbye (Radio 1 Session, 20 June 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
Mediocre At Best
Brand New Friend
Mediocre At Best
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
Mediocre At Best
Last played on
Milk Chews
Brand New Friend
Milk Chews
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
Milk Chews
Last played on
Sleep On My Floor
Brand New Friend
Sleep On My Floor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605bpj.jpglink
Sleep On My Floor
Last played on
Playlists featuring Brand New Friend
Upcoming Events
24
Jan
2019
Brand New Friend, Bone Factory
The American Bar, Belfast, UK
25
Jan
2019
Brand New Friend, Bone Factory
The American Bar, Belfast, UK
26
Jan
2019
Brand New Friend, Bone Factory
The American Bar, Belfast, UK
7
Feb
2019
Brand New Friend, Seán McGowan
The Hope & Ruin, Brighton, UK
10
Feb
2019
Brand New Friend, Seán McGowan
Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Radio Foyle at Stendhal Festival 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evzcd4
Stendhal Festival, Limavady
2018-08-11T02:28:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05ccjqv.jpg
11
Aug
2018
BBC Radio Foyle at Stendhal Festival 2018
Stendhal Festival, Limavady
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eppp6q/acts/ahnpd4
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
2017-05-28T02:28:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0547wvn.jpg
28
May
2017
Radio 1's Big Weekend: 2017
Burton Constable Hall, Hull
Back to artist