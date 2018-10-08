Lola MarshFormed 2013
Lola Marsh
2013
Lola Marsh Biography
Lola Marsh is an Israeli indie pop band from Tel Aviv. The band was formed as a duo in 2013 by Gil Landau (Guitars, Keyboards) and Yael Shoshana Cohen (Vocals), and was quickly signed by the indie label Anova Music. The group released their first EP, You're Mine, under Universal Records-Barclay in January 2016.
Lola Marsh Tracks
Wishing Girl
Lola Marsh
Wishing Girl
Wishing Girl
Last played on
You're Mine
Lola Marsh
You're Mine
You're Mine
Last played on
