Mal Blum (born July 7, 1988) is an American songwriter, musician, writer and performer from New York.

They spent their early career promoting self-booked DIY solo tours.

In 2014, they signed to Don Giovanni records and announced they would be working on a new album produced by Marissa Paternoster of the band Screaming Females. Before that point, they had never worked with a record label and fan-funded or self-funded recording costs. After the Don Giovanni release of "You Look a Lot Like Me" in 2015, Blum began touring nationally as a three piece with a bassist and drummer, contributing to what critics called a "more developed but still gritty, punk" sound.

Blum is a recurring musical and non-musical guest on The Chris Gethard Show. and has had their music featured on Logo TV's The Click List: Top 10 Videos and NewNowNext Music They also have appeared as a musical guest on the Welcome to Night Vale (WTNV) podcast and toured extensively with WTNV live shows in 2018..

They have contributed non-musical written work to Autostraddle, Huffington Post, and The Fader.