Frank Benbini (real name Mark Francis Reid), born on 21 September 1976 in Leicester, United Kingdom, is the drummer and one third of the Fun Lovin' Criminals (FLC). As well as being known as Frank Benbini, he also goes by the names Uncle Frank and TRM which stands for "The Rhythm Man". Frank is an established singer, music producer, songwriter and director.

Frank joined FLC as their drummer in May 2003 - although he had known the band for many years previously (their first meeting was at Rock City in Nottingham in 1996) - after having worked for a while as Mackie's technician. Along with drumming, Frank also provides backing vocals to tracks on FLC's more recent albums and when performing live with the FLC.

Frank is also one half of the "Make It Nice Brothers" with Naim Cortazzi (a multi instrumentalist and producer) Based in Leicester, England, the "Make It Nice Brothers" perform in two bands, Uncle Frank and Fatal Star. These two bands each have very different musical styles to the Fun Lovin' Criminals - Uncle Frank first being described as "the music from the Jungle Book blended with Barry White's lush soul vibe and some genius songwriting a la Burt Bacharach" and Fatal Star as "devastating campfire harmonies with a mystical eastern edge for arrangements. Delicate, Melodic, Soulful food for hungry dreamers".