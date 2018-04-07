ZulemaBorn 3 January 1947. Died 30 September 2013
Zulema
1947-01-03
Zulema Biography (Wikipedia)
Zulema Cusseaux (3 January 1947 – 30 September 2013), usually credited as Zulema, was an American disco and rhythm & blues singer and songwriter. Aside from her solo career, she was a member of an early line up of Faith, Hope and Charity and worked as a backing vocalist and songwriter with Aretha Franklin.
Wanna Be Where You Are
Giving Up
Change
