Hans Chew (November 4, 1975) is an American pianist originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, now based in New York City. He first gained recognition for his ragtime piano accompaniment to the late acoustic guitarist Jack Rose on his solo albums, The Black Dirt Sessions and Luck in the Valley. Chew is also an original member of the psychedelic/country outfit D. Charles Speer & the Helix.

In 2010, Hans Chew released his debut solo album Tennessee & Other Stories... in limited edition vinyl format. The album was heralded by British rock magazine Uncut as one of Best Albums of 2010. Uncut also nominated Hans Chew for their highest honor, the Uncut Music Award, whose previous winners include Fleet Foxes, Paul Weller and P.J. Harvey.