Born 3 February 1949
Justin Heathcliff Biography (Wikipedia)
Osamu Kitajima (喜多嶋 修), also known by the pseudonym Justin Heathcliff, is a Japanese musician, producer, composer, and multi‑instrumentalist.
Evening Wings
