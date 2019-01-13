I‐RoyBorn 28 June 1944. Died 27 November 1999
I‐Roy
1944-06-28
I‐Roy Biography (Wikipedia)
Roy Samuel Reid (28 June 1944 – 27 November 1999), better known as I-Roy, was a Jamaican DJ who had a very prolific career during the 1970s.
I‐Roy Tracks
A Noisy Place
Space Flight
Monkey Fashion
The Duke
I Shot The Barber
Red Green and Gold
Cowtown Skank
Don't Touch I Man Locks
Big eel dub
Big eel
Musical Air Raid
Under tight wraps
Buck The Preacher
All roads lead
Social Development
Tougher than tough
Hot Head
Yamaha Ride
Sufferers Psalm
Fire Burn
Brother Toby Is A Movie From London
Festive Season
Sister Maggie Breast
Maggie Breast
Whap'n Bap'n
Noises
Leggo beast
Set the captives free
Tribute To Michael Holding
Drum Sound
Point Black
Roots Man
Hi Jacking
Don't Get Weary Joe Frazier
Brother Toby Is A Movie From London – Pantomine
Rasta On A Sunday – Pantomine
First Cut Is The Deepest
