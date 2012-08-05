Perico SambeatBorn 23 July 1962
Perico Sambeat
Perico Sambeat Biography
Perico Sambeat (born July 13, 1962) is a Spanish jazz saxophonist. He is an instructor at Berklee's campus in Valencia, Spain.
