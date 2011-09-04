Mars BonfireBorn 21 April 1943
Mars Bonfire
Mars Bonfire Biography
Dennis Edmonton (born Dennis Eugene McCrohan, 21 April 1943), also known by the stage name Mars Bonfire, is a Canadian rock musician and songwriter, best known for writing the hit song "Born to Be Wild" for Steppenwolf.
Born To Be Wild
