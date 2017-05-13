Deni Bonet
Deni Bonet
Deni Bonet is a US-born singer/songwriter, electric violinist, and multi-instrumentalist. She began her professional career in the house band of National Public Radio’s Mountain Stage radio show. She left to pursue a solo career and also became a prolific session musician. She has toured and recorded with many notable performers including Cyndi Lauper, R.E.M., Sarah McLachlan, Richard Barone, and Robyn Hitchcock, and has released several CDs of her own original music.
