Period Pains were a British all-female indie punk band formed in 1996. They achieved notoriety in 1997 after releasing the single "Spice Girls (Who Do You Think You Are?)", a play on the Spice Girls single title. The track was an attack on what they saw as the Spice Girls' shallow attitudes, and was heavily plugged by John Peel and Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 1. The UK's tabloid newspapers also picked up on the band As a result, it made the UK Singles Chart with practically no advertising, and reached No.4 in Peel's annual end-of-year Festive Fifty. They then recorded a session for Peel, which was released as an EP.

They opened the Reading Festival in 1997 on the Dr. Marten's Stage.