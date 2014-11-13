Acumen NationFormed 1988
Acumen Nation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f9e737d-926a-49be-96bb-a7480d0861eb
Acumen Nation Biography (Wikipedia)
Acumen Nation is an American industrial rock band formed in Chicago, Illinois.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Acumen Nation Tracks
Sort by
The Moment (feat. Boot Slap) (Mihai Popoviciu Remix)
Phonique
The Moment (feat. Boot Slap) (Mihai Popoviciu Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Moment (feat. Boot Slap) (Mihai Popoviciu Remix)
Last played on
Acumen Nation Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist