Thunderbirds Are Now! Formed 2002. Disbanded 2009
Thunderbirds Are Now!
2002
Thunderbirds Are Now! Biography
Thunderbirds are Now! were a Livonia, Michigan-based post-punk revival band whose sound used a mix of traditional post-punk, new wave and noise rock. The band was heavily influenced by 1980s new wave and other post-punk revival acts like Les Savy Fav. They were signed to French Kiss Records, with an additional two releases on Action Driver Records and one self-released album.
The band's name is based on the popular British television program Thunderbirds, known for its use of marionettes.
They became inactive in 2009, but reunited for a one-off show in Detroit in 2013.
In 2017, they reunited once again and released 2 new songs.
