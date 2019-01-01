Thunderbirds are Now! were a Livonia, Michigan-based post-punk revival band whose sound used a mix of traditional post-punk, new wave and noise rock. The band was heavily influenced by 1980s new wave and other post-punk revival acts like Les Savy Fav. They were signed to French Kiss Records, with an additional two releases on Action Driver Records and one self-released album.

The band's name is based on the popular British television program Thunderbirds, known for its use of marionettes.

They became inactive in 2009, but reunited for a one-off show in Detroit in 2013.

In 2017, they reunited once again and released 2 new songs.