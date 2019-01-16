Bibio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtck.jpg
1978
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9f9953f0-68bb-4ce3-aace-2f44c87f0aa3
Bibio Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Wilkinson (born December 4, 1978), better known as Bibio, is an English musician. His music is primarily electronic and experimental in nature. He currently releases music on Warp Records, and previously on Mush Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bibio Performances & Interviews
- Bibio: "Places have atmospheres"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lyytr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05lyytr.jpg2017-11-05T21:00:00.000ZBibio talks to Stuart about decay, abandoned places and his new album on Warp Recordshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05lyy53
Bibio: "Places have atmospheres"
- Bibio chats to Lauren Lavernehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019dmdc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019dmdc.jpg2013-05-22T15:17:00.000ZBibio aka British multi-instrumentalist and producer Stephen Wilkinson joins Lauren in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019dmdm
Bibio chats to Lauren Laverne
Bibio Tracks
Sort by
A Tout A L'Heure
Bibio
A Tout A L'Heure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtck.jpglink
A Tout A L'Heure
Last played on
You Won't Remember...
Bibio
You Won't Remember...
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtck.jpglink
You Won't Remember...
Last played on
The First Daffodils
Bibio
The First Daffodils
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtck.jpglink
The First Daffodils
Last played on
Phantom Brickworks III
Bibio
Phantom Brickworks III
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtck.jpglink
Phantom Brickworks III
Last played on
Petals
Bibio
Petals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtck.jpglink
Petals
Last played on
A Mineral Love
Bibio
A Mineral Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtck.jpglink
A Mineral Love
Last played on
Give It Your Choir (feat. Bibio)
Mark Pritchard
Give It Your Choir (feat. Bibio)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jkx18.jpglink
Give It Your Choir (feat. Bibio)
Last played on
Lovers' Carvings
Bibio
Lovers' Carvings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw73r.jpglink
Lovers' Carvings
Last played on
K Is For Kelson
Bibio
K Is For Kelson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtck.jpglink
K Is For Kelson
Last played on
Light Up The Sky
Bibio
Light Up The Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtck.jpglink
Light Up The Sky
Last played on
Zen Drums
Bibio
Zen Drums
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtck.jpglink
Zen Drums
Last played on
Fire Ant
Bibio
Fire Ant
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtck.jpglink
Fire Ant
Last played on
Night Trek
Wax Stag
Night Trek
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtck.jpglink
Night Trek
Last played on
Beyond My Eyes
Bibio
Beyond My Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtck.jpglink
Beyond My Eyes
Last played on
Cry! Baby!
Bibio
Cry! Baby!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtck.jpglink
Cry! Baby!
Last played on
Raincoat
Bibio
Raincoat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtck.jpglink
Raincoat
Last played on
You
Bibio
You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtck.jpglink
You
Last played on
Playlists featuring Bibio
Bibio Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist