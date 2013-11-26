Evergreen TerraceFormed 1999
Evergreen Terrace
1999
Evergreen Terrace Biography (Wikipedia)
Evergreen Terrace is a five-piece American hardcore punk band from Jacksonville, Florida. Formed in 1999, they are named after the street inhabited by the Simpsons. The band's sixth and latest studio album Dead Horses was released on December 10, 2013 via Rise Records.
